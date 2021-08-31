Ronnie L. Smith Sr., 73, of Heidelberg passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
A graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery (321 County Road 33, Heidelberg). Brother Jamie Matthews will officiate. The family asks loved ones to practice social distancing and wear masks during the service.
Ronnie was born Feb. 4, 1948 at Watkins Memorial Hospital in Quitman. He was the oldest of ten siblings and attended Zach Huggins High School in Quitman, MS.
Ronnie served in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and numerous medals for his bravery after he was shot during a firefight with the Viet Cong. He was a faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church in Heidelberg.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 35 years Liz Myrick Smith, who he often referred to as the “love of his life;” three sons, Ronnie L. Smith Jr. of Brandon, Brad Myrick (Alison) of Gardendale, Ala., and Shawn P. Myrick (Monica) of Ellisville; daughter Sandi Reeves (Tony) of Petal; and seven granddaughters, Gabriel Rule, Jaina Crawford, Mary Grace Myrick, Katie Myrick, Halle Myrick, Kendall Wicker and Blair Wicker. He is also survived by seven siblings, Jo Ann Bishop (Bill), Johnny Smith, Jack Smith (Dot), Linda Dunnam, Ricky Smith (Suzanne), Cindy Schrock (Kurt) and Sam Smith (Angie); numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved poodle Pappy Jake.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Elizabeth Smith; brother Donnie Smith; and sister Judie Bounds.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie L. Smith Jr., Brad Myrick, Shawn P. Myrick, Sam Smith, Tyler Smith, Justin Smith, and Josh Walters. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Smith, Johnny Smith and Ricky Smith.
The family wishes to thank the caring 1st West, ICU and respiratory staff at South Central Regional Medical Center for the compassion shown to us during Ronnie’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideons International or the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery fund.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.