Rosa Lee Rawls, born September 7, 1934 in Jones County, Mississippi, to Mr. Joseph Franklin Poore and Mrs. Inez Combest Poore. She departed from her Earthly home on May 29, 2021. Mrs. Rawls was a Registered Nurse and dedicated her time to the occupation that she loved. She ended her career employed at Forrest General Hospital, and was a retired member of The Ladies Auxiliary of The Laurel Shriners Club.
Mrs. Rawls was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack O. Rawls Sr. and her parents.
Rosa Lee was survived in death by her son, Jack O. Rawls Jr. of Laurel, MS; her daughter, Adonna Lynn McGill of Laurel, MS; sister, Gwendolyn Faye Smith of Sandersville, MS; her two grandchildren, Bethany Simmons and Bradley McGill; and three great-grandsons.
The family wants to thank Guardian Angels Personal Care Home for their love and care during her stay, and would also like to send a special thanks to Southern Care Hospice. Their care and love for Mrs. Rawls was greatly appreciated during that time and the family is forever grateful.
Visitation will be held on June 1, 2021 from 9:15 AM until 10:30 AM at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Following the visitation there will be a Graveside service at Sharon Cemetery in Laurel, MS. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Gerry Tubbs, Raymond Busby, Mac Kitchens, Charles Clark, and Chuck Petty.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Laurel Shriners Club Hospital Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 691, Laurel, MS 39471.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.