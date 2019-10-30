Rosalee Juliette Stringer, born April 5, 2019, went to her heavenly home on October 28, 2019 at the age of six months.
She was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Peggy Gardner.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Brooke Stringer; father, Alexander Hentze; grandparents, Robert Stringer and Amy McPeak; aunts, Amber Stringer and Justice Rogers; great aunts, Angie Stringer and Pamela Stringer; great uncle, John Stringer; great grandfather, John McPeak; and cousins, Austin Stringer, Brandon Stringer, Zoe Stringer, Emily Stringer, and Skylar Sumrall.
All services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, November 1st and the service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will be at Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Altman will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Austin Stringer, Brandon Stringer, Justin Brannon, Stone Stewart, and Lannon Lewis.
My sweet Rosalee, oh how you are loved. You were and still are my angel. The greatest gift I have ever received. The past six months have been treasurable. April 5, 2019, I won the lottery when I received you. I remember looking into your eyes and softly saying I would love and protect you from this day forward. It’s always been me and you baby. I promised to have your back and to teach you about Jesus. You were a miracle to everyone around my sweet Rosie. You made everyone’s day brighter. You have completely stolen everyone’s hearts. There was never a dull moment when you were around. You are everything and more. I’m so thankful and proud to be your mom. My angel you will always be. Watch over us up there in heaven, tink tink. I’ll be thinking and loving you every single day. God has you wrapped up in his arms and I’m so proud to know it. I love you so much. You are and will be the best thing that has every happened to me. I love you and can’t wait to see you again. All my love, Mommy!
Matthew 19:14 But Jesus said “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.”
