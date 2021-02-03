Rose Cecilia Anderson Coccia

Rose C. Coccia, 80, of Laurel, a retired stitcher and factory worker, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
She was the wife of the late Albert John Coccia. Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of Lloyd E. and M. Rita Jeannette Cayer Anderson. She was a longtime resident of the Antioch Community of Jones County. Mrs. Rose was known for having an extended family, as well as being a cancer survivor.
She leaves two sons, Leo Dunlevy of Jones County and Robert Dunlevy of Robertsdale, Ala.; two daughters, Rosemarie Coccia-Meadows of Jones County and AnnMarie Desrosiers of Massachusetts; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was the sister of John R. Anderson, USMC (Ret.) and Ernest V. Anderson.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 4, between 5-7 p.m. The funeral will also be held at Memory Chapel on Friday at 2 p.m. She will be interred at Memorial Gardens following the service.
Requiescat in pace.
To sign the online guestbook visit, www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.