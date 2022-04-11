Rose Wilcox, 83, of Ellisville passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1938 in Lansing, Mich.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 12, from 1-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in New Hope Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Raymond Jefcoat will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Ernest Wilcox; father Elden Clemens; mother Myrtle Challender Clemens; brother Kenneth Clemens; sisters Marilyn Clemens and Iola Clemens, and daughter-in-law Sharron Wilcox.
Survivors include her sons James Wilcox, Greg Wilcox (Mitzi), Danny Wilcox (Shannon) and Ronny Wilcox; daughters Julie Wilcox and Valerie Wilcox; grandchildren Jessie Wilcox, Jimmy Wilcox,Katie Wilcox, Tori Mitchell (Brady), Hollin Wilcox, Marleigh Wilcox, Sarah Wilcox, Heather Wilcox (Ricky), Josh Wilcox, Vincent Wilcox, Caleb Wilcox, Savannah Bradley, Marie Kirtley (D.J.), Ericka Harris (Jon), Chapman Smith (Kati) and Austin Smith (Kenzie); great-grandchildren Eliza Mitchell, Lakynn Ruth Payne, Lucas Payne, Bodie Boleware, Ryan Boleware, Kaden Bradley, Brayden Russell, Ashlynn Veysey, Noah Kirtley, Kaylee Russell, Jaxon Kirtley, Braxton Marlow, Knox Marlow and Waylon Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Austin Smith, Chapman Smith, Caleb Wilcox, Vincent Wilcox, Greg Napier and Tony Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kaden Bradley, Justin Privett and Joey Soto.
The family extends its sincere appreciation to the staff of Homecare Hospice, especially nurse Shanna and nurse aide Dee.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
