Roy Alton Nowell Sr. of Laurel passed away on May 23, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Mr. Nowell was born on Feb. 9, 1947 to Roy Anderson Nowell and Lura Martin Nowell. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Alton retired from the oil field after spending time working both stateside and in the Middle East.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Martha Robinson Nowell; and sons Roy Alton Nowell Jr. of Gulfport and Joshua Paul Nowell of Laurel. He is also survived by his granddaughter Molly Elizabeth Nowell, who lovingly referred to him as Papa Grand.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother George Dalton.
The immediate family had a private service at Myrick Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Sanderson Farms of Laurel for their assistance during Alton’s illness.
Those wishing to make a memorial may contribute to their favorite mission or animal rescue.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.