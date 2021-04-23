Roy Chester Alridge, affectionately known as R.C./ Sonny Boy, was born on April 18, 1937, to the late Chester and Arlone Sims Alridge of the Sharon Community. He transitioned on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, with his loving wife Artistine Alridge, by his side. Funeral arrangements were at Mount Pleasant M.B. Church in Soso on Tuesday. Visitation hours will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral following promptly at 11. Roy’s loving legacy will live on through his wife, daughter, grandchildren and a host of close family and friends.
