Roy Denver “Callie” Calcote, 94, of Laurel, passed away at his residence on March 31, 2019.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at New Hope United Methodist Church on Wednesday at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery at 2216 Highway 550, Brookhaven.
Rev. Matt Davis will officiate. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m.
He was a truck driver for Halliburton and a World War II Navy veteran. He was a member of West Laurel United Methodist Church and enjoyed woodworking. He loved his family and grandchildren and especially enjoyed playing games with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Mattie Calcote; brothers Virgil, Jimmy and Russell Calcote; sister Margaret Michael; great-grandson Cameron Hill; and granddaughter and grandson-in-law Gretchen and Daryl Breland.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Elizabeth “Janie” Calcote of Laurel; three daughters, Deborah Breland of Hartselle, Ala., Robin Davis (Jeff) of the Sharon Community and Jana Calcote Bracewell of Laurel; one brother, David Calcote of Brookhaven; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Breland (Paige), Jenni Johnson (Alex), Zac Breland (Caroline), Julia Arender (Chad), Matt Davis (Melanie), Brandon Davis (Brittnie), Todd Davis (Terra) and Shae Manning (Chris); 14 great-grandchildren, Brittany Shelby (Chris), Baylee Arender, Brody Arender, Natalie Davis, Noah Davis, Abi Davis, Knox Davis, Theo Davis, Presleigh Davis, Duke Davis, Jet Davis, Anne Whitney Breland, Zoe Hill; Joslyn Hill; one great-great-grandchild, BryleeJo Shelby; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Davis, Todd Davis, Jeremy Breland, Zac Breland, Chad Arender and Brody Arender.
The family thanks Comfort Care Hospice for their kind and loving care of Mr. Calcote.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.