Roy Don Weathersby, 85, passed away on June 22, 2022. He was born in Pinola on Oct. 9, 1936.
Mr. Weathersby was an electrician with Mississippi Power Company for more than 35 years. He was a member of Pineview Baptist Church and will be remembered for his love of his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra, to whom he was married for more than 60 years; and parents Roy Weathersby and Esther Allred Weathersby.
Those who are left to cherish his memory are his son Steve (Debra) Weathersby; daughter Melody (Joan) Oelze; brother Nick Weathersby; grandchildren Scott (Rachael) Weathersby and Hope Weathersby; and great-grandchildren Colt Weathersby, Clay Weathersby and Bo Weathersby.
Don proudly served his county in the Air Force from 1955-59. He was also a farmer and raised livestock. He was a loving, kind and generous man to all he knew. He was a loyal member of his church and happy to be in regular attendance.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until service time at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Cemetery. Brother Danny Stringer will officiate.
