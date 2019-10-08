Roy Gene Bassett Sr., died peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the age of 86.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Martha Bush Bassett; his sons Roy Jr. (Lynora), Edwin “Rusty” (Rose) and Ellen (Heath) Broussard; grandchildren Jennifer (Bryan) Fippinger, Stephen Bassett, James Bassett, Heath (Alexis) Broussard II, Gabriella Broussard, Andrew Bassett and Leann Bassett, David (Elizabeth) James; great-grandchildren Heath “Trey” Broussard, and Brenna Fippinger; sister Faye Bassett McCormick; and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was born on Oct. 11, 1932, in Louin to J.B. and Thelma (Burnett) Bassett. In addition to his parents, siblings who predeceased him were James (Mable) Bassett, Lucile (Boots) Rives, Bobbie (Butch) Burt, George (Inez) Bassett, his twin Mary Jo (Sam) King and brother-in-law Cleo McCormick.
He was an outstanding athlete and leader at Louin High School, worked pipelines from Texas to Alabama and was drafted into the Army and served as a diesel engineer in the 101st Airborne in Europe. While there, he was recruited to play football for the Air Force and was an all-star in the European Military Conference, setting football records for longest touchdown return and another for speed.
He was a proud alumnus of Mississippi State University (B.S.) and University of Southern Mississippi (M.Ed.) He followed His call to educate and coach in both Jones County and St. Bernard Parish, La., for nearly 40 years.
He taught others about loving people unconditionally, acting with priorities and purpose and, most of all, living life for Christ.
Roy Gene Bassett Sr., was the epitome of a gentleman who showed everyone love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, mercy, wisdom, acceptance, gentleness and self-control. He was witty, intelligent and happy.
Visitation will take place Friday, Oct. 11, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be on Saturday, at 2 p.m. Both will take place at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
