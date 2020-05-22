Roy "Bob" Rivers, 86, of Ellisville passed away Thursday, May 21, at his residence. He was born on Friday, July 21, 1933, and was a lifelong resident of Ellisville.
Graveside service will be at Oak Bowery Cemetery on Highway 588 at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23. Brother Kenny Morris and Brother Kent Grice will officiate. Brother Micah Husser will lead the music.
Mr. Rivers was a member of New Bethany Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years.
He married his sweetheart Alice Maudell Rivers on Dec. 24, 1953. Together they had four boys and embarked on many adventures. He was a hard worker and self-employed for many years. He had a general country store and laundromat. For 45 years, he grew for Sanderson Farms. He did ceramics and woodworks and was a retired carpenter. He opened Rivers Kuntry Katfish Sept. 15, 1994. He loved trips to the Great Smoky Mountains and would go at the drop of the hat.
He was preceded in death by his father John C. Rivers Sr.; mother Cola T. Rivers; sister Lois Waktins (Tony); brothers J.C. Rivers Jr. (Etheline), R.B. Rivers (Helen), Lavelle, Burlin Rivers (Pauline) and baby brother Rivers.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years Alice Maudell Rivers; sons Jerry (Beth), Bobby Joe (Teresa), Billy and Ken (Angelia); grandchildren Albert (Stephany), Dean (Joy), Alicia Al Sharhan (Munam), Emily Doiron, Justin (Baileigh), Jason (Ivie), Tommy Mitchell, Preston (Angela), Kimberly Rivers, Destin (Landri), Kennedy (Jacob) and Zoey; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Justin Rivers, Destin Rivers, Prestin Mitchell, Tommy Mitchell, Jason Rivers and Jacob Lee. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Rivers, Albert Gazdacko and Dean Joyner.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.