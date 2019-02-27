Roy Tindell, 68, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Roy was a boat mechanic by trade. He ran the Cove’s Nest Marina Restaurant in Meridian from 2002-2005 and also ran the Rolling SmokeStack, the best smoked meats that melted in your mouth. Horses were a deep passion of his. He also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.
He was preceded in death by his father Andrew Percy Tindell; mother Mary Josphine Britt; stepfather Albert Merkey; and brothers Fred Junior Tindell, William A. Tindell, Walter Joe Tindell and Bobby Farmer.
Roy is survived by his wife of 22 years Rosa Dowling Tindell; daughter Dawn (Mark) Mullins; grandchildren Matthew Mullins and Megan Mullins; “great-grands” Terah, Asher and Ellie Hendry; sisters Twila (Troy) Matthews, Linda Wilson, Ethel (Larry) Wheetly; brothers David Merkey and Billy (Elaine) Merkey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be Thursday at McFarland Presbyterian Church in Heidelberg, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Mullins, Curtis Agent, Nathan McCarty, Shawn Buquet, Greg Buquet and Paul Heathcock. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Petty and Lester “Doc” Crager.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
