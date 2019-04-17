Roy Victor West Sr., 92, of Laurel went to be with the Lord April 16, 2019. He was born March 13, 1927 in Wayne County to Porter and Willie (Montgomery) West. He was married to Daisy Nell Gordon for 71 years.
Mr. West founded Roy V. West Water Well Drilling, Inc. in 1962. He was a past president of the Mississippi Water Well Contractors Association. He was a member of Lake Congregational Methodist Church, where he served as a deacon . He was a member of The Gideons International for several years. He was a faithful, loving husband, Daddy and PawPaw. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his cattle. He was known for growing sweet corn and sharing it with family, friends and church members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Beatrice Rose (Owen); brothers Haskel J. West (Dot), Harold D. West and Robert M. West (Barbara); daughter-in-law Mary Nell West; and an infant grandson.
He is survived by his wife Daisy Nell; his sons Roy V. West Jr. (Kimle Patterson, companion), Bruce West (Marsha) and David West (Jenny) of Laurel; his grandchildren Allyson Johnson (Rick) of Brandon, Renee Strickland (Barry) of Covington, La., and Leah McAndrew (Jeremy), DeeLayne Holder (Derek), Travis West (M. J.) and Jessica Davis (Patrick), all of Laurel; his great-grandchildren Caitlin Johnson, Bethany Frazier (Jonathan) of Brandon, and Noah, Harris and Shelby Strickland of Covington, Trent, Thomas and Turner McAndrew, Dayne, Dawsyn and Aubrey Claire Holder, Wyatt, Walters, Wrett and Morgan Kate West, and Maryn AnnaGrace and Jameson Davis, all of Laurel.
To celebrate a life well-lived, services will be Friday, April 19, at Memory Chapel with visitation at noon and services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Rushton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International at gideons.org.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
