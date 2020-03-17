Royaleen Robinson, 89, of Laurel passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Azalea Gardens Nursing Center in Wiggins. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, from 1:30-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville. Brother David Calder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com and colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com.
