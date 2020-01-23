Services will be at 10 a.m. today (Saturday) at Victory Heights Pentecostal Church for Mr. Royce Darrell Hendry, 81, of Ovett, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2020 at Pineview Healthcare Center. Brother Colon Rowell will officiate with Micah Hendry, Dale Thomas and James Hendry as speakers.
Pallbearers will be Terry Laurent, E.J. Dennis, Grady Scarbrough, Harry Earl Lewis, James Meadows and Bob Hawkins. Bud West, Leroy Hampton, Laverne Crocker and W.L. Cannon will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Mr. Hendry was preceded in death by his parents Erston and Mary Helen Hendry; grandson Phillip Hendry; brother Dean Hendry; sister Mary Elizabeth Sims.
He is survived by his wife Talitha Hendry of Ovett; sons James (Susan) Hendry of Taylorsville and Micah (Glenda) Hendry of Ovett; daughter Anna (Richard) Miller of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren Ashton (Terry) Laurent, Courtney Lee, Alexandria (Zachary) Burns and Emily Miller; great-grandchildren Benjamin Burns and Colin Burns; brothers Milton (Beth) Hendry of Crystal River, Fla., and Ricky (Deana) Jackson of Columbus, Ind.
Mr. Hendry was a member of the First Baptist Church in Laurel. He was a pharmaceutical sales rep with the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company for 32 years. He was a member of the Ovett Masonic Lodge, a 32 degree Mason, a member of the HAMASA Shriners in Meridian where he received his 50-year pin as a member, a member of the Mississippi Poultry Association, and also the owner of the Wildwood Chapel in Ovett.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children Hospital or St. Jude's.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
