Ruby Dean Russell Wooten went home to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at the age of 86.
Ruby was born on March 4, 1936, and, after moving to Laurel with her family, she met the love of her life Frankie Boy Wooten, to whom she married on June 26, 1954. She was an avid runner in her high school days, running track for her school. After marrying, they eventually settled in Laurel, where they opened a full-service gas station which became Wooten’s Chevron. They had two children and were married for 60 years before her husband’s passing.
Her faith in God and love for her family marked her life and all who came to know her. She was a member of Kingston Assembly of God Church and the people of her church truly were family to her. She loved her job at Houston Meat Processing Plant, where she worked until March 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Gircel Russell; husband Frankie Wooten; brothers Delmar Russell, Billy Russell and Marlon Russell; and sister Margaret Holifield.
She is survived by daughter Barbara Shows (Randy) of Laurel; son David Wooten (Debbie) of Mount Olive, Ala.; four grandchildren, Destiny Parker (John), Matt, Mykel (Lauren) and Miles (Madison) Wooten; four great-grandchildren, August and Curt Parker (Terra), Rylee and Rhett; and great-great-grandchildren Raelynn and Frankie.
Pallbearers will be Matt Wooten, Mykel Wooten, Miles Wooten, John Parker, Curt Parker and Jimmy Houston.
A graveside service will be Friday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. at Sunset Gardens Cemetery at 1206 Wansley Road in Laurel.
Memory Chapel is assisting in the service arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
