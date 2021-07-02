Ruby Jeanette Todd, 83, of Soso died at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel on Friday, July 2, 2021. She was born Sunday, May 15, 1938 in Improve, Miss.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. The funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Big Creek Baptist Church and the burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Brother Justin Rhodes will officiate.
She was preceded in death by husband Riley W. Todd Jr.; parents Riley and Ida Mae Sullivan; four brothers, Jessie Sullivan, Oree Sullivan, Talmadge Sullivan and Harold Sullivan; two sisters, Leola Painter and Delores (Cricket) Polk.
Survivors include three children, Rebecca Valentine (Lynn), Dennis Todd (Anita) and Lisa Tisdale (Dwayne); grandchildren Brandie Brooks (Cody), Kenny Knight (Kim), Bill Valentine (Britany), Shelby Valentine (Chancey), D.J. Todd (Jordan), Josh Tisdale and David Tisdale; great-grandchildren Abby Baravik, Dawson Brooks, Ford Bigler, Presley Knight, Hollyn Todd and Riley Todd; and brother Billy Ray Sullivan (Pearl).
Pallbearers will be Cody Brooks, Kenny Knight, D.J. Todd, Josh Tisdale, David Tisdale and Dawson Brooks.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.