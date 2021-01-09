Ruby Jewel Sumrall Bynum, 78, of Laurel died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Friday, Jan. 9, 1942 in Holly Bluff.
Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 10, from 2-3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Calhoun in Laurel. A private graveside services will be at 3 at the church cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Ruby was a retired nurse, faithful member of First Baptist Church of Calhoun and a volunteer of the local food mission. She was a faithful wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also active in her local WMA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas "Tom" and Effie Eather Tune Sumrall.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years Robert Bynum; son Chris Bynum (Brittney) and Tonya Bynum; grandchildren Braxton Bynum, Latham Bynum, Morgan Davis and Anna Davis; great-grandson Jax Hill; brother Carl Sumrall (MaryAnn); and sister Tommie Ritchey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Calhoun Women’s Missionary Auxiliary.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.