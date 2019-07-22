Ruby Joyce West, 65, of Laurel passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Friday, Feb. 12, 1954 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville with funeral services to follow at 7. Brother Johnny Bryant and Brother Shane Thrash will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband William C. "Bill" West; father Horace Eugene Bell; and grandmother Annie Mae Sasser.
Survivors include her mother Ruby Lee Griffith of Laurel; children Shane Thrash (Kristel) of Kosciusko, Melaney Thomas of Laurel and Amanda Holder of Laurel; siblings Anita Bell, Rodney Bell, Paula Bell and Sandra Craft, all of Laurel; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; two nephews; one niece; and caregiver Sandy Cockrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideon's International.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
