Ruby L. Busby, 96, of Laurel died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Sunday, May 7, 1922 in Mississippi.
Graveside Services will be Monday, April 1, at 2 p.m. at Zion Rest Cemetery and the Burial to follow. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by father Tom Stanley;l and mother Fannie Stanley.
Survivors include son James Lee Herrington Sr.; grandchildren James Herrington Jr., Regina Herrington and Ramona Dungan (Kevin); great-granddaughters Jade Herrington and Hailey Herrington; great-grandson Bryson Dungan; and brother Glen Stanley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.