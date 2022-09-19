Ruby L. Griffith was born on March 29, 1932, and passed away on Sept.17, 2022.
Ruby was born and raised in Jones County. She moved to Pascagoula, where she worked for many years at Singing River Hospital. After she married William C. Griffith Sr., they moved back to Jones County, where she worked with Dr. Evans for more than 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her father Jesse H. Sasser; her mother Annie Mae Sasser; her brother James B. Sasser; and her daughters Ruby Joyce West and Sandra Kay Craft.
She is survived by her sister Edith May Panrell; her brother Jessie Dwight Sasser; her son Rodney E. Bell; and her daughters Anita Bell and Paula Bell.
She was a member of Glade Baptist Church. She had many grandkids, a few great-grandkids and three great-great-grandkids.
She had a great love for quilting, cooking and painting.
She was prayed for and loved by many, many people.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Glade Baptist Church. A funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Glade Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Brother Ken Harrison and Brother Bob Taylor will officiate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.