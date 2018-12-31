Ruby Naomi Parker, 87, of Ellisville died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. She was born Thursday, Sept. 17, 1931 in Waynesboro.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ellisville Funeral Home with burial to follow in Corinth Cemetery. Brother Jerry East will officiate.
Ruby was married to the love of her life for 58 years. She loved gardening, visiting and taking care of her family. She worked at Reliance and Ellisville State School.
She was preceded in death by husband Eugene Parker; father Percy H. Smith; mother Mary Smith; sisters Mary Barnes and Mattie Parker; and brother Junior Smith.
Survivors include sons David Eugene Parker (Diane) and Gary Daniel Parker (Rhonda); grandson Rodney Parker (Kendall); granddaughters Chelsa Johnson (Michael) and Mary Ann Parker; great-granddaughters Ella Parker, Makayla Johnson and Makenna Johnson; and brothers Don Smith (Barbara) and John Smith (Linda).
Pallbearers will be Rodney Parker, Michael Johnson, Colon Rowell, Lavon Rowell, Nicky Howell and Gary Parker.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
