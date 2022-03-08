Mrs. Ruby T. Pitts of Hoover, Ala., finished a long battle with Alzheimer's and went to heaven on Monday, March 7, 2022. She passed peacefully at her home in Hoover, surrounded by Mike, Dana, Kevin and a dear friend. She was 78 years old and was born on July 4, 1943, in Laurel.
She is survived by her husband James M. Pitts “Mike” and daughter Dana Keith, both of Hoover; and son Kevin Pitts of Birmingham.
She was preceded in death by her father Lewis Burtis Tucker; mother Fannie Tucker; and siblings J.B., Lewis, Lois and Francis Tucker.
Ruby had an outstanding career with South Central Bell, Bellsouth and AT&T before enjoying a wonderful retirement. She worked in Laurel and Jackson before transferring to the Birmingham area in 1987, where she retired some years later. She and Mike were members of Oak Forest Baptist Church in Jackson. She loved her family and friends beyond measure and was known to leave water out for the sanitation workers in the summer. She graduated from Glade High School in Laurel.
There will be a visitation from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. A brief graveside service at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery on Lower Myrick Road will follow the service. Details about a reception after the graveside will be announced at the service.
In lieu of flowers, send donations in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation, or a local charity of your choice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
