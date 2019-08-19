Ruby Whitaker of Laurel passed away peacefully at her residence on Aug. 17, 2019. She was 85 years old.
A loving Christian wife, mother and grandmother, she was a retired RN and family nurse practitioner. She devoted her life to serving others. She was passionate about her work and known for her gentleness and caring attitude. Mrs. Ruby practiced nursing for more than 30 years and was one of the first nurse practitioners in Jones county. She graduated from Charity Hospital in 1957 and received her practitioner’s license in 1974. She retired from Jones County Health Department in 1995 where she was loved by all her patients and co-workers.
While at Charity Hospital, she met the love of her life, Hal H. Whitaker, where he was a resident at a boarding house across the street from the hospital. They were married on March 22, 1957. They had two daughters, Robin and Connie, whom they raised in a loving Christian home. Ruby was a member of First Baptist Calhoun where she was loved by everyone. She had devoted her life to serving the Lord in various capacities over the years.
Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by her husband Hal H. Whitaker Jr.; parents Robert Ernest Aaron and Rosie Hosey Aaron; stepmother Amelia Aaron; brother Robert Aaron; sisters Azalene Wade and Mary Ruth Aaron; and sons-in-law Roy M. Ishee and James M. Cantrell Jr.
She is survived by her daughters Robin E. Ishee and Connie E. Cantrell; granddaughter April W. Cantrell (fiancé Donald P. West); step-grandchildren, Michael (Leslie) Ishee and Lesa Parish; great-grandchildren Keller and Kasey Ishee, Nicole (Darrell) Patrick and Denton Parish; great-great-grandchildren Tristan, Logan, Elizabeth and Rebekah Patrick and Prelsey and Remington Parish.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Monday Aug. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens. Brother Harold Floyd and Brother Randy Turner will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Ishee, Darrell Patrick, Robert West, Kevin Busby, Lesley Broadhead and Derek Holder. Honorary pallbearers will be John Ward, Kenley Aaron and Charles Long.
We express a special thank you to the TCU team and staff at Merit Health Wesley, Candice Boler of Forrest General Hospice and Justin Hughes of Forrest General Home Health. We greatly appreciate all of their support and help during the time we needed them and were there for us.
