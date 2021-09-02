Rushel Talmadge Anderson Jr., 80, of Ellisvilledied Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Sunday, Dec. 1, 1940, in Natchez.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Natchez City Cemetery with burial to follow. Paul Heathcock will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Talmadge was a graduate of Natchez High School Class of 1959 and a graduate of Mississippi State University Class of 1963. Talmadge served in the National Guard. He was employed by the Britton & Koontz First National Bank in Natchez for 41 years. He served as president of the Industrial Management Club and president of the Natchez Rotary Club. He served as an elder, deacon and treasurer for 50-plus years at Covington Road Church of Christ and Ellisville Church of Christ. He served on the board of trustees for Magnolia Bible College.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rushel Talmadge Sr. and Florence A. Anderson.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Rosie “Rose” L. Anderson; son Joel Alan Anderson (Michele); grandchildren Trevor (Azuree) Holloway, Jordan (Emilee) Anderson, Joshua (Taylor) Anderson, Gunter Anderson, Morgan Galloway and Olivia Galloway; brother David (Patricia) Anderson; and special nephews Michael (Becky) Anderson, Tony (Sheila) Anderson, Billy (Lisa) Floyd and Charlie Dyess.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Anderson, Gunter Anderson, Michael Anderson, Tony Anderson, Charlie Dyess and Billy Floyd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ellisville Church of Christ, 5 Serenity Lane, Ellisville, MS 39437
