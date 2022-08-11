Russell Barnett Wilson was born Oct. 1, 1936, and passed away Aug. 8, 2022.
Russ was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served his country in Japan during the Korean Conflict.
He met the love of his life Jeanette Adams Wilson in 1958 at Lackland Air Force Base and there started their 64 years of marriage. Russ and Jeanette made Laurel their home in the fall of 1969 where, for more than 43 years, Russ owned and operated Autumn South Rentals at 501 Central Ave. Russ was a faithful believer, a godly man and had a reputation all his life and especially in business as truthful, forthright and full of integrity.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents Russell Wilson and Clara Barnett Wilson; and his brother Ted Wilson.
Russ left behind his wife Jeanette Adams Wilson of Laurel; his three children, Terri (Jay) Porter of Collierville, Tenn., Brad Wilson of Rome, N.Y., and Barry (Judy) Wilson of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren, Ryne (Ashley) Porter of Fayetteville, Ark., Russ (Elizabeth) Porter of Denver and Reese (Laura) Porter of St Louis; nine great-grandchildren; his sisters Nancye Porter of Palm Harbor, Fla., Pat Miles of Cincinnati and June (Wayne) Endicott of Covington, Ky.; and eight nephews and nieces.
In honor of the deceased wishes, there will be no memorial service. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, which has been the longstanding charity of choice for Russ and Jeanette.
