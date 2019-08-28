Russell Baughman, 82, of Laurel died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at in Laurel. He was born Friday, July 30, 1937 in Moss.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5-8 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Dr. Richard Clark and Brother Randy McLeod will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Russell was in the propane industry for 33 years. He was a poultry producer for 27 years. He worked at Carquest for 10 years. He was a member of Union Seminary Baptist Church. He loved dirt-track racing with his best friend Paul McWilliams (L88).
He was preceded in death by his parents J. O. Baughman and Jeanette Baughman; and granddaughter Sarah Grayson Phillips.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Minnie Joyce Baughman; daughters Sherry Phillips and Susan Phillips (Jason); grandchildren Charlie Phillips (Kristy) and Jaylen and Jacy Phillips; great-grandchildren Kaylynn and Karson Russell Phillips; sisters-in-law Nell Sumrall (Charlie), Lena Pilgrim and Lynn Mims; and brother-in-law Carl Mims (Velda).
Pallbearers will be Shannon Baughman, Harvey Phillips, Charles Graham, Bruce Pilgrim, Barry Baughman, Billy Sumrall, Charlie Phillips and J.D. Jernigan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Haskell Graham, Dewayne Baughman, Mark Phillips, Barney Baughman, Jo Larry Shelby, Tony Myrick and men of Union Seminary Baptist Church.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
