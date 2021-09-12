Ruth Ann Phillips Beech, 77, entered her heavenly home on Sept. 10, 2021. Ruth was born on July 17, 1944, to Melvin and Dorothy Phillips in Tecumseh, Neb. Ruth graduated from nursing school in Omaha, Neb., in 1963. She was a devoted nurse for many years. She married the love of her life, Douglas Beech, on July 17, 1965. They spent 24 years together this side of heaven, before God called Doug home.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Dorothy Phillips; and brother Perry Phillips.
She was a member of Myrick Assembly of God Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday Sept. 14, at Ellisville Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Ellisville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Augusta Road. Rev. Bryan Beech will officiate.
She is survived by children John (Stephanie) Beech, Sherri (Jerry) Walker, Sheryl (Mark) Meadows and Bryan (Delora) Beech; grandchildren Perry and Amber Walker, Megan Cheeks, Lexie, Brayden, Riley and Ansley Beech, and Trystan Meadows; great-grandchildren Joshua, Kayley and Kaydin Walker, Foxlee Cheeks, Jaylin Brock and Kimber Metten; siblings Margaret Krivan, Wayne (Sue) Phillips, Mark (Rhonda) Phillips, Don (Joy) Phillips and Jane (Craig) Neeman; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends .
Pallbearers will be Trystan Meadows, Brayden Beech, Trent Krivan, Perry Walker, Dakota Harris, Josh Walker and Kaydin Walker.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
