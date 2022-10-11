Ruth Imogene Manning was born in Laurel on June 9, 1937, and went to be with Jesus on Oct. 10, 2022 at her home at the age of 85.
She loved her family and cherished time spent with them. She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by all who knew her. She was an amazing and very dedicated musician who played for many church services, weddings, funerals and special occasions. Imogene was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as organist for more than 50 years. She also worked at Stover Smith Electric for many years.
Imogene was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Gertrude Blackledge; her brother and sister-in-law Winfred and Wilistine Blackledge; sister-in-law Mary Blackledge; sisters Frances Pitts and Janelle Blackledge; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Claude and Laverne Manning; brother-in-law Jimmy Manning; and sister-in-law Hildrea Tidwell.
She is survived by her daughter Regina (Mark) Reddoch; son William Lamar “Billy” Manning Jr. (Rochelle); grandchildren Kerrie Sherrell (Randy), Kristie Reddoch, Taylor Hodge (Zach) and Tanner Manning; great-grandchildren Ellie Sherrell and Leo Sherrell; brother Orville Blackledge; brother and sister-in-law Hollis and Bonnie Blackledge; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Doug and Wildrea Walters; sister-in-law Ann Manning; brother-in-law Morris Tidwell; brother-in-law Floyd Pitts; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church from 10-11 a.m. Dr. John Reid will officiate. Pallbearers will be Tanner Manning, Randy Sherrell, Zach Hodge, Claude Manning, Mike Manning and Bo Tidwell.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.