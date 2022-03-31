Ruth Middleton

Ruth “Horty” Middleton, 83, of Sandersville passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, March 29, 2022 with her family by her side.
Horty was known far and wide for her quick wit. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Horty was a granny and an aunt to so many and a true friend to all who knew her. On Jan. 3, she and Rufus celebrated their 66th anniversary. She would say her cup “runneth over” with love for her family. For years, she enjoyed trips to the Smoky Mountains with them. Tradition and consistency were her happy place.
For the last 30 years, her goal was to serve as a volunteer in Bible education. Hours and hours were devoted to helping others in the ministry. This was not just a hobby, but her way of life.
Each day began before the sun came up with her cup of coffee — one sweetener and "enough" creamer to make it the right color and heated for 45 seconds to just the perfect boiling point. Each day ended with an episode or two of the Andy Griffith Show for a laugh. No one complained, especially not "Pappy" Rufus. He started each morning with a kiss on “mama’s” cheek.
She was well-known for her strict weekly routine and each day had its own activities — Mondays were for vacuuming, Wednesdays were for mopping with Rufus willingly doing his share of these chores. EVERY Friday you'd find her sitting in the beauty shop for her hair appointment.
Horty was preceded in death by her parents Rutherford and Edith Lowery; sister Elmyra; brothers Jonah, Spencer, Robbie and Ford Lowery.
She is survived by her husband Rufus Middleton of Sandersville; sons Kenny (Donna) and Tim (Donna Kay) Middleton of Laurel; daughter Tina (Rod) Lowery of Heidelberg; sisters Anne Kennedy, Suzie (Bill) Chisholm and Cambria Lowery; grandchildren Amanda Middleton, Allison Lowery, Emily Middleton, Tyler (Annette) Middleton and Lindsay (Wes) Fountain; great-grandchildren Wayman, Branson and Elowyn Ruth Fountain; and a host of nieces and nephews and too many dear friends to count.
Services will take place virtually on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The family asks anyone to join a memorial service and slide at the link below. Log in at 1 p.m. for visitation and the service begins at 2 p.m. Click here for the link.
Meeting ID: 984 708 5209
Passcode: 39402
