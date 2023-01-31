Services were Tuesday at Shelton Baptist Church in Moselle for Mrs. Ruth Patterson, 94, of Seminary, who died on Jan. 28, 2023. Brother Charles Brady and Brother Nathan Barber will officiate the service with burial to follow in Shelton Church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Everett, Wes Hartfield, Colt Mooney, Drake Mooney, Kim Bryant and Delmas Knight. Alternates will be Matthew Pierce and Buddy Patterson.
Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Patterson; parents Ernest and Flonda White; daughter Dale Badger; grandson Mark Badger; and son-in-law Steve Badger.
She is survived by her daughters Gale Bell of West Des Moins, Iowa, and Linda Everett of Seminary; seven grandchildren, Tracy (Ray) Hartfield, Darrin Everett, Kyle Everett, Jill (Richard) Cochran, Hope (Mack) Gonzalez, Sara (Gene) Havard and Amy (Klinton) Day; 15 great-grandchildren, Wes Hartfield, Emily (Colt) Mooney, Josh Everett, Katie (Thomas) Craft, Tyler Everett, Aryana Cochran, Cyrus Cochran, Riley Day, Schafer Day, Lauren Gonzalez, Madison Jaronitzk, John Cameron Havard, Henry Havard, William Havard and Caroline Havard; and great-great-grandchildren Fen Mooney, Holden Goodwin, Aden Craft, Thunder Craft, Noah and Addie Everett, Gabriel Everett, Liam Everett, Hope Everett and Aiden Everett.
