Ruth R. Rayborn, 89, of Laurel, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. She was born Friday, Sept. 19, 1930 in Van, Texas.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 4-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Joel Ritchey (nephew) and Rev. Arlie Rowley (brother-in-law) will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Ruth was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Through her life, she had many talents and loved people. She had jobs as a waitress, sewed in a blanket factory as well as sewing at home, and a pilot car service for oversize truck loads, as her husband was a truck driver. She worked in the nursery at church in her earlier years and retired as a resident dorm supervisor for the mentally challenged at Milne Home for Girls in New Orleans, where she was affectionally known as "Mama Ruth." She always kept busy and loved her jobs and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Willie James Rayborn; parents Rev. L. L. and Suvilla Ritchey; son J. L. Rayborn; daughter Marilyn Ann Rayborn; grandson Gregory W. Luter; sisters Joy Mae Hicks and Mary Etta Torres; brothers Richard Lluellon Ritchey, Lewis Orbon Ritchey, Dennis "DT" Ritchey, Bobby Lewis Ritchey and Joel David Ritchey; nephews Sammy Ritchey, Kenny and Dale Kirkendall, and Ricky Ritchey.
Survivors include her daughter Virginia Luter (Keble); sons Jerry Rayborn (Jennifer), Terry Rayborn (Elizabeth) and Paul Rayborn, all of Laurel, and Harvey Rayborn (Alie) of Byram; grandchildren Victoria Rayborn Ramagos (Thomas), Heather Rayborn, April Rayborn Little (Dakota), Reagan Rayborn, Alisa Rayborn Hamilton (Tyler), Destiny Reagan Rayborn, Rebekah Rayborn, Jessica Smith, Michael Rayborn, Jeremy Rayborn (Julie), Jonathon Rayborn (Tiffany), Matt Rayborn (Keely), Brent Rayborn (Kala) and Marco Smith (Amy); 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; brother Mansel Ritchey (Kathleen); sister Sharon Rowley (Rev. Arlie); and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Jonathon, Matt, Brent, Jeremy Rayborn and Hunter Kitchens, and nephew Ed Ritchey.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandson Michael Rayborn and nephews David Ritchey, Donnie Hicks, Danny Hicks and Doyle Hicks.
