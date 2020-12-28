Ruth Thedford Hollomon, 93, of Laurel passed away at her residence on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Ruth was born in Sunflower County on Nov. 13, 1927 to Shelby and Emma Thedford. At the age of 18, Ruth started her career with South Central Bell as a telephone operator. This led her to travel all across the Southeast before finally settling in Laurel with George Hollis “Holly” Hollomon, her husband of 59 years.
After retiring from Bell South, Ruth enjoyed fishing and spending time on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sister.
She is survived by her husband Hollis; son Wayne (Sherrie); grandchildren Haley Hollomon and Heath Hollomon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Laurel on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. The service will be officiated by Brother Sean Piper.
