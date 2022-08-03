Ruthey May Landrum was born Aug. 12, 1933, and passed away on Aug. 2, 2022 at the age of 88.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Earl Landrum; son Jeffery B. Landrum; her parents Charlie B. Wade and Gursie Moore Wade; and brothers and sisters Charles Clinton Wade, Martha Faye Wade, Joseph Wade, Ruby Williams, Charles Austin Wade and Margie Saul.
She is survived by her sister Pauline Newcomb of Laurel; children Kenneth (Montie) Landrum, Michael (Janet) Landrum and Marsha (Michael) Legros; grandchildren Aaron (Nui) Landrum, Kyla (Jimmy) Ostrom, James (Michelle) Landrum, Timothy (Monica) Landrum, Allen Legros and Alicia (Osvaldo) Grasso; and a many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. Brother John Musgrove will officiate.
