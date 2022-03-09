Ryan Alexander Harper, 36, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Ryan was born on Nov. 12, 1985, in Laurel to Kathy Harper and the late Bobby Harper.
He was preceded in death by his father Bobby Harper; beloved papa Martin L. Brashier; maternal grandmother Deloris Dillen; and paternal grandfather Edwin Ryan "Tree Top" Harper.
Ryan is survived by his daughter Clover Harper; his mother Kathy Brashier Harper; his grandmother Alice Faye Montague Brashier; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins.
Ryan loved his family (and skateboarding), and his family loved him dearly. He will be missed.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, March 11, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Walters Cemetery in Jones County.
Pallbearers will be Kinsey Phillips, Casey Crawford, Mickey Brashier, Gabe Shows, Zach Howard, Luke Waggoner and Colby Smith.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.