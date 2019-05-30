A Celebration of the Life of Ryan Grayson will be Thursday, May 30, at Moselle United Methodist Church (1059 Moselle Road) at 2 p.m. Visitation will be at 1 p.m.
Mr. Grayson, 80, of Moselle, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with heart and kidney disease. He was born in Hattiesburg in 1939 and was raised in nearby Moselle, where he graduated from Moselle High School in 1957.
He majored in religion at Millsaps College, graduating in 1961, convinced he would become a United Methodist minister. He soon realized that instead of the ministry, his calling was education. He earned higher degrees and certifications from the University of Missouri, Delta State University and the University of Southern Mississippi.
In 1964, he married Lanell Buckley, his partner of 55 years, and their tender and loving relationship was the model for many younger couples over the years.
His mentorship as a coach at Calhoun High School in Jones County and then Fielding L. Wright Attendance Center (later Rolling Fork High School) in Sharkey County led dozens of former students to call him Coach Grayson for the rest of his life. He served in several positions in Rolling Fork, including superintendent of education of the Sharkey-Issaquena Line Consolidated School District for 17 years. His commitment to integrated public education was a hallmark of his life and influenced countless people during his tenure, including his own children.
His deep faith and love of others beyond borders gave him friendships across the globe, from his church families at Rolling Fork and Moselle United Methodist churches, to the North, Central and South Mississippi Emmaus Communities, to outreach trips to Mongolia, Russia, Belarus, Romania and Costa Rica, as well as to South Dakota with Mission at the Cross.
He was a father-figure to exchange students Sakorn Manorotkul from Thailand and Davor Çubraniç from Croatia.
His love of the outdoors reached from camping, canoeing, snow skiing, and “piddling” in the yard and garden. He served his community and state through the Mississippi High School Activities Association, Moselle Water Board and Jones County Soil and Water Conservation.
As he struggled with kidney failure, nurses and attendants frequently commented on his grace and kindness in the face of the challenges of dialysis three times per week.
He was a doting grandfather to four grandchildren, a great-nephew and a great-niece, and spent hours playing with them in the yard and at Grayson Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Bessie Grayson.
He is survived by his wife Lanell Buckley Grayson; daughter April Grayson (Chris Aloia); son Wade Grayson (Trina Howes); grandchildren Jonah, Amos, Jack and Olivia; brother John Grayson (Marcia); sister-cousin Charlotte Brown (Mervin); and numerous nieces and nephews, including Amy, Randy, Briar and Ruby Grace Beets.
At Ryan’s request, there will be no graveside service. Ryan requested memorials to Camp Wesley Pines, where he served on the board, at P.O. Box 307, Gallman, MS 39077.
Pinehaven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
