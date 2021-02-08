S. P. Grantham, 94, of Laurel passed away at his home on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. He was born February 4, 1927, in Stringer.
Visitation will be from 1:30- 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Cemetery in Stringer. Rev. Eric Estes will officiate the service.
Mr. Grantham was a graduate of Stringer High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a World War II veteran, spending most of his service in Japan. He was an active member of Highland Baptist Church as long as he could attend. He and his wife Jeanette enjoyed 70 happy years together and he has missed her greatly the past two years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Trudie and Archie Grantham; wife Jeanette Grantham; daughter Kathey Chappel; brothers Dan Grantham (Bonnie) and Charles Grantham (Betty Jewel); sisters Dorothy Bigham (Eugene) and Bulah Hood (Wendell).
He is survived by his grandchildren Tiffany Anderson and Douglas Cole (Michelle); sisters Mary Ann Moulton and Nancy Baughman (Wilbur); sisters-in-law Betty Jewel Grantham and Bonnie Grantham; and a host of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family extends a special thanks to longtime caregivers Joy Lynn Overstreet and Linda Parker.
Mr. Grantham retired from Derick Roofing and Paints as bookkeeper and enjoyed painting houses in his retirement. His love for fishing is well known among all who knew him. Taking tomatoes, watermelons and various vegetables to friends and neighbors was also something he enjoyed. Playing with children and teaching them the things he enjoyed like ball and fishing always put a smile on his face.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Beaty, Tommy Moulton, Mike Baughman, Jimmy Stringer, Jeff Stringer and Buddy Blackman.
