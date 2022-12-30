Saleta Chisholm Hendry, 84, of Soso passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Robert D. Hendry; her son Pat Hendry; her parents William and Mary Chisholm; her nephew Gary Graves; and her cousin Jack Chisholm.
Saleta graduated from Jones County Junior College Nursing School in the early ’70s and was a registered nurse at the Mississippi State Hospital until its closing. She continued her nursing career at Ellisville State School, where she retired in 2001. After retiring, she devoted her time to volunteering at The Good Shepherd Clinic and The American Red Cross.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Soso for more than 50 years, where she was the secretary of the Lydian Sunday School class for many years. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Saleta is survived by daughters Jane Ann (Mike) Turner of Ellisville and Jana (Tom) Marx of Navarre, Fla.; three sons, Landon (Ann) Hendry, Michael Hendry and Robby (Deedra) Hendry; sisters Johnette (Jack) Graves and Jane (Ken) Craven; grandchildren Andy Turner, Jonathan Turner, Patrick Hendry, Brandon Hendry, Alexis Allison, Derrick Hendry, Chris Hendry, Heath Sims, Misty Hendry, Brad Hendry, Matt Hendry and Jeremy Hendry; niece Mandy Craven; nephews Wayne Graves, Kenny Craven and Benji Craven; great-grandchildren Bryce Turner, Blayne Turner, Forrest Allison, Ainsley Turner, Axton Turner, Kylie Hendry, Jackson Allison and Caroline Allison; and cousins Gail Hilbun, Carolyn Olivent, Fred Harwell, Thomas Harwell, Vicky Phillips, Jenny Graves, Cindy Graves, Mickey Flowers, Linda Flowers and Jody Powell.
Pallbearers will be Andy Turner, Jonathan Turner, Patrick Hendry, Heath Sims, Matt Hendry and Jeremy Hendry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Clinic in Laurel.
A visitation for Saleta will be Friday at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at noon at First Baptist Church at 271 Frosty Hinton Road in Soso. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Union Line Cemetery on Union Line Road.
