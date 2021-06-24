Sallie Anneil Herring, 81, of Laurel passed away at home Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Laurel. She was born Sunday, April 7, 1940, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery.
Brother Danny Forrest will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Neil was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always made those around her feel loved and she always loved all unconditionally. Her family was her greatest blessing. She was a member of Mount Zion Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dick and Juanita Collins; and sister Wimp Collins.
Survivors include husband of 63 years David Lee Herring; children Wanda Myrick (Gary), Beth Eady (Mike) and Jason Herring (Kim); grandchildren Billy Myrick (Trista), Jennifer Brewer (Ritchie), Leigha Hagan (Ryan), Hunter Eady, Brandon Herring, Patrick Herring, Kelbi Herring and Jessica Humphries; great-grandchildren Chase Myrick, Alex Matthews, Dax Hager, Maddux Brewer, Collin Myrick, Kailyn Brewer and Jerrod West; sister Nita Collins; and brother Joe Collins (Kathy).
Pallbearers will be Billy Myrick, Ritchie Brewer, Brandon Herring, Patrick Herring, Ryan Hagan, Chase Myrick and Dax Hager.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.