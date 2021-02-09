Sallie Ruth Jefcoat Ellzey was born Sept. 19, 1925, and passed away Feb. 8, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willie “Bill” and Maebell Hill Jefcoat; her brother Harold Jefcoat; and her husband of 65 years Albert “Nooke” Ellzey.
Sallie Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Gail Garrett and Jimmie Ellzey; two grandsons, Joel (Lori) and David (Leslie) Garrett; four great-grandsons, Brandon, William, Timothy and Jackson Garrett; great-granddaughter Josie Garrett; two sisters, Zettie James and Lindsey Lewis; and nieces and nephews.
She was a homemaker and loved working in her yard, gardening, sewing and quilting. She was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Soso.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery and conducted by Brother Wayne Rice.
Pallbearers will be Joel, David, Brandon, William, Timothy and Jackson Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Lori, Leslie and Josie Garrett.
The family thanks all family and friends for prayers, phone calls, food and other acts of kindness.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
