Sally Gray Stevens Donald, 80, of Laurel died Friday, May 14, 2021 peacefully at home.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents Robert Lee and Gertrude Stevens; husband Charles Edward Donald; daughter Cindy Michelle Donald Cochran; brother Junior Lee Stevens; three sisters, Minnie Gay Hernandez, Lilly Faye Herrington and Wilma Ray McLain; and granddaughter Mariah K. Donald, all of Laurel.
Sally is survived by four sons, Gary Rayner of Jackson and Thomas Meadows (Darlene), Dennis Dewayne Donald and Charles Ray Donald, all of Laurel; grandchildren Heather Shaylyn Cochran (Jason) of Taylorsville, Tyler Ray Spratlin (Ashley) of Laurel, and Shannon and Ryan Meadows; brother Dennis “Red” Stevens; great-grandchildren Jordyn Paige Cooley, Kaydence Klaire Pearson, Axel Ray and Bentley O’Connor Kitrell; son-in-law Dion Sumrall; and a host of nieces and nephews who she cared for as her own.
Sally was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend to many who will forever be loved and missed. She always put the needs of others before her own.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 20, at Mill Creek Methodist Church Cemetery in Mill Creek. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. with services following at 11. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Spratlin, Dion Sumrall, Marty Breazeale, Michael Hurtt, Josh Pearson and Dennis “BoBo” Stevens.
