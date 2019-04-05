Sally Rae Collins Zumwalt, 84, of Laurel passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born Aug. 1, 1934 in Laurel.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, April 7, at 2 p.m. at Rasberry Greene in Soso.
She was preceded in death by her parents Winfred Riley and Lottie Herrington Collins; loving husband Charles Donald "Chuck" Zumwalt; grandchild, DrewChristopher Little; great-grandchild Ava Brooke Harris; siblings Benton Riley Collins, Edgar Cannon "Dick" Collins, Varenus Naomi Rice, Tom Brooks Collins, Raymond Lafayette Collins and Ralph Anthony Collins.
Survivors include her children Donnie (Lauren) Zumwalt, Ronnie (DD) Zumwalt, Pam (Rob) Ruffin, Phil (Debra) Zumwalt and Chris (Becky) Zumwalt; grandchildren Collin (Whitney), Aaron (Lindsey), Casey (Laura), Paige (Youssef), Patrick (Lauren), Kayla (Robert), David (Jennifer), Megan (Tyler), Keri (Jack), Sean, Olivia, Bradley, Rachel and Chloe; great-grandchildren Kenadie, Berkley, Hana and Lucy Jean; and a host of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Imogene Collins; and lifelong friend Emma Joy Powell.
She was lovingly known as Grandma Sally to so many more.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of her special great niece Haley Pole. It can be reached at www.fightcf.cff.org.
