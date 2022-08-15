Salvatore Nazzaretto

Salvatore “Sal” Nazzaretto was born in Paterson, N.J., in 1938. He was 84 years of age.
Sal served and retired from the United States Army and also retired from the United States Postal Service.
He was preceded in death by daughter Cynthia Nazzaretto; grandson Anthony Wade; parents Andrew and Mary Nazzaretto; brother John Nazzaretto; sisters Mary Holden and Joan Wood; father-in-law Felton Shows; and mother-in-law Violet Shows.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Linda K. Shows Nazzaretto; daughter Andrea Nazzaretto; grandsons Joshua Wade, Thomas (Karen) Watson and Timothy (Shayna) Steverson; great-grandson Weston Steverson; brothers-in-law Joe (Judy Lynn) Shows, Tommy (Sherryl Shows), Sammy (Kathy) Shows, Jack Holden and Larry Wood; sisters-in-law Judy (John) Tucker and Diane Nazzaretto; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Pecan Grove Baptist Church on Thursday, Aug. 18, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service following at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery. Rev. John Cockrell will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Wade, Timothy Steverson, Micheal Shows, Pete Shows, Scott Weems and Jeffrey Murphy.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
