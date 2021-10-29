Sam Frank Parrott, 71, of Ellisville died Wednesday at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Saturday, Nov. 12, 1949 in Natchez.Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.Sam was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his dog Molly. He was a retired diesel mechanic. Sam will be greatly missed by all who knew him.He was preceded in death by his father Samuel Parrott Sr.; and his stepson Roger C. Breazeale.Survivors include his wife Carolyn Parrott; his mother Alma Odom; his daughter Toni Ann Dugas (Jerry); his stepdaughter Shelia Everett; his grandson Jacob Avants (Tabitha); his granddaughter Brianna Boudreaux (Byron); his great-grandsons Braxton Avants and Waylon Boudreaux; his sisters Beverly Yeates and Francis Scallan (Chuck); and his best friends Doug Powell (JoAnn) and Jack Busby (Margaret).An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
