Sam Houston Wood Sr., 75, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Pearl River County Nursing Home in Poplarville. He was born Wednesday, May 3, 1944 in Stringer.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel with funeral services to follow at 1 in the chapel. Burial will follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder and Brother Scott Bounds will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Wood was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved animals, but especially loved his dogs. He is remembered for his great humor and storytelling. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, gardening and woodworking in his shop. His charisma and energy were evident in everything he did and he had a contagious smile and love for life that influenced all who came into his presence. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son Sam Wood Jr.; parents Vernon Dallas and Mary Alice Wood; mother-in-law Aline Doggett; and siblings Ruth Ainsworth, Tressie Foster and Herman Wood.
Survivors include his wife Georgia Ann Wood; daughter Sharmen Hill of Ellisville; grandchildren Samantha Holloway (Matt) of Sumrall, Colton Hill (Paige) of Madison, Ala., and Cayden Hill, Cara Grace Hill and Catie Hill, all of Ellisville; great-grandchildren Rylee Holloway and Sam Holloway of Sumrall; siblings Halmon Wood of Laurel, Linda Pagano of Gulfport and Hughie Wood of Bay Springs; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colton Hill, Cayden Hill, Ray Doggett, Lloyd Moss, Darrell Doggett, Matt Holloway, Johnny Russell and Dale Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Faith Bible Church.
