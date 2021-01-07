Sammy Graham, 76, of Laurel died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Oct. 3, 1944 in Jasper County.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m. at Moss Memory Gardens and burial will follow. Brother Paul Matte will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Sammy was a member of Moss First Church of God. He was a retired brick mason and also retired from Jasper County Beat 1.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bender and Lucille Graham; brothers Bender Graham Jr., Pascal Graham, Bill Graham and Frank Graham; and sisters Martha Jane Mcgee, Bendora Wilson and Ada Faye Perry.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years Rhonda Graham; daughter Tammy Valentine (Tony); son Denny Graham (Falon); grandchildren Jamie Valentine (Heather), Lane Valentine (Hannah), Nicolas Graham, Nathan Graham, Giana Graham, Reagan Graham and Audrey Graham; great-grandchildren Kase Valentine and Blakely Valentine; sisters JoAnn Salem and Mary Wright (Duncan); brothers Haskel Graham and Burnis Graham (Sherry); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Valentine, Lane Valentine, Nicolas Graham, Nathan Graham, Gabe McNeil and Ricky Elkins.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
