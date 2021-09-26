Samuel “Sam” Allen Jefcoat of Soso passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the age of 58. He was born in Jones County on May 22, 1963.
He was preceded in death by his father Joe Marlon Jefcoat; mother Heleneise Sumrall Jefcoat; and brother Jason Aaron Jefcoat.
Survivors include a brother and two sisters, Timothy Jefcoat, Martha Lynn Deas and Carole Denise Rice, respectively.
A graveside services will be at Big Creek Church Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. Brother Wayne Rice will officiate.
