Samuel Arthur Smith, 68, of Jackson, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. He was born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Natchez.
Sammy lived a life of love — he loved his family, his friends and the game of golf. His love of the game began as a young boy, following his big brother around Duncan Park and chasing after a golf ball. He enjoyed other sports growing up — he often told stories of baseball games at Duncan Park, where he played catcher — but his favorite was always golf. He received a scholarship to play at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson and from there went on to play at the University of Southern Mississippi. In 1986, he was chosen Apprentice of the Year by the Mississippi chapter of the PGA. As a PGA golf professional he spent most of his career as assistant golf professional and later head golf professional at Dixie Golf Club in Laurel. He never truly left the golf world that he so loved, and after moving to Tennessee to enjoy his grandchildren was able to enjoy working as an assistant and mentor at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, where he gained a host of new and cherished friends. He adored and was adored by countless junior golfers throughout his lifetime.
Of all his jobs, his favorite was being a “Pops” to his kiddos and a “Poppop” to his “cubz.” He was loved by many, and he loved to the moon and back.
He was preceded in death by his father Elmer L. Smith; his mother Wetona Smith; his brother Elmer L. Smith Jr.; his sister-in-law Gail Hall Smith; his brother-in-law Richard E. Harrigill Sr.; his cousin Angel Gist; and his niece Tammy Harrigill Netterville.
He is survived by the love of his life Debbie Hunter Smith; his sister Peggy Ann “Tootie” Smith Harrigill; daughters Kellie (Trey) Sikes and Katie Hunter; nephews Trey “Bubba” Smith, Richard E. Harrigill Jr., and special nephew Robin E. (Alice) Harrigill, whom he loved and treated as the son he never had; nieces Renee Smith (Ricky) Liberto and Toni Harrigill; grandchildren — his cubz — Hollie, Mallorie and Ty Sikes, Sara (Anthony) Giglio and Lauren (Brody) Bustin, and Hayden Touchstone and Brooks Buckley; great-grandchildren Oaklee, Camdyn, Paesley, Gabriella and Waylon; great-nephews Preston and Scotti Harrigill, Dylan, Drew and Luke Harrigill, and Greg, Calin and Matt Smith; great-nieces Desarie Harrigill, Shay Netterville (Sterling) Gay, Stephanie Smith Fisher, Jamie Smith (Jared) Pearce, Charlie Mascagni and Sarah Mascagni (Dave) Soregaroli; cousins Tommy (Ruth) Gist, Al (Sandy) Gist, Carnella Gist Carroll, Cindy Faust, Shelley Hamilton, John Gist, Kim Wood, Jeff Lilley and Gary Chunn and daughters Bridget, Elena and Christy Chunn; and lifelong friends Claude Hewitt and Mike Cook.
Services to celebrate Sammy's life were at Parkway Baptist Church in Natchez on Wednesday. A graveside service was at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Randy Turner officiated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army and/or St. Jude Children's Hospital, both of which Sammy loved and supported throughout his life.
