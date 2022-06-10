Surrounded by his loving family, Samuel S. Creel Jr., peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Born in Jackson on Jan. 17, 1947, Sam was the oldest son of Samuel S. Creel Sr. and Julia Lorise Abernathy Creel. A member of the 1965 graduating class of Collins High School, Sam served in the Mississippi National Guard while continuing his education at Jones Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi, earning both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history.
Following a brief career in education as a history teacher in Hattiesburg and Pensacola, Fla., and principal at Oak Grove High School, Sam later pursued his law degree, completing his education by earning his Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College in 1981. Sam went on to practice law in the state of Mississippi for more than 40 years. Upon his retirement, Sam once again returned to his original passion for education by teaching history at Southeastern Baptist College.
A faithful member of St. John’s Episcopal Church for more than 25 years and member of the church vestry, Sam was a devout Christian with an encyclopedic knowledge of scripture and biblical history. He had a nearly unquenchable thirst for knowledge — especially relating to historical events — and loved developing creative and thought-provoking ways to share that knowledge with others.
Sam was quick-witted and even quicker to kindness. He was a master storyteller who loved to laugh while making others laugh even harder. He brought a great sense of comfort and compassion for those who loved him, and was a considerable resource for thoughtful advice to those who sought it.
Sam was a devoted husband and father, and each of his grandchildren brought him unending delight in his later years. He loved his family dearly, and consistently sought opportunities to make them aware of that fact.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Jim Richardson.
He is survived by his wife Sandi Creel; sister Blanche Richardson; brother Austin Creel (Veronica Gibson); children Sean Creel (Amii Peri), Shannon Creel Garaudy (James Garaudy), Marcus Creel (Chelsea Porché), Cheryl Cornacchione and Nicole Cornacchione; and grandchildren Mason Garaudy, Connor Garaudy, Ethan Estess and Addison Estess.
Visitation and a memorial service will be at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Laurel on Monday, June 20, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and the memorial service at noon, followed by interment at the church. Honorary pallbearers for the ceremony will be Sean Creel, Marcus Creel, James Garaudy, Lee Creel, Bobby Yerks, Keith Rushing and George Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.