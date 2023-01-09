Sandra Ann Welch, 71, passed peacefully from this life on Jan. 7, 2023. She was born May 13, 1951, to Samuel Smith and Norma Keffer in Cirencester, England.
She grew up traveling in a military family and made Laurel her home in 1971. She obtained her CNA license from Jones College and cared for many people throughout the years before she retired. She was married to her loving husband Wes for 34 years, and she adored her puppies Peanut and Bandit.
She was preceded in death by her son Keith Fowler and her father Samuel Smith.
She is survived by her husband Aaron “Wes” Welch Jr. of Ellisville; mother Norma Keffer; daughters Charla Parker (Roger) of Ellisville and Tesa Fowler of Laurel; grandchildren Alex Parker (TeeJay), Marc Whatley (Aryssa), Josh Parker (Jessi), Brooke Parker, Ashley Talbot (Chris), Amber Gilbert (Hunter) and Sean Dearman; great-grandchildren Grayson Parker, Leah Parker, Kameron Whatley, Hannah Parker, Mattie Rae Parker, Allie Payne and Jayden Gilbert; and brothers Paul Smith (Linda) and Brian Smith (Lorri).
Pallbearers will be Roger Parker, Alex Parker, Marc Whatley, and Josh Parker.
Visitation will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. also at Memory Chapel, where Pastor Brent Benson will officiate the services. Burial to follow in Welch-Graham Cemetery in Ellisville.
